Get ready for the heat and humidity Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region with highs near 90 degrees and the possibility of showers and storms tonight.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the morning will be dry with humidity building into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the radar tonight. A Marginal Severe Weather Risk for areas north and west of the immediate Washington, D.C. area as pop-up thunderstorms are possible.

Hot, humid Wednesday with chance for evening scattered showers, thunderstorms

The storm threat will linger overnight. It will be a mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near 85 degrees. Thursday will remain unsettled with the chance for showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and into the Friday morning.

The possibility of showers and storms continues over the weekend.