DC Mayor Bowser addresses speculation that she’s being considered as potential Joe Biden running mate

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke with FOX 5's Angie Goff Thursday morning about several issues including Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the District, the city's COVID-19 response, and about whether or not she is being considered as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

BLACK LIVES MATTER 16TH STREET MURAL

Murals D.C. presented the city with the opportunity to install its now famous Black Lives Matter mural along 16th Street, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The large painting was completed ahead of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in the hands of police. Floyd's death sparked demonstrations and rallies across the country including in the nation's capital.

Bowser said Murals D.C. "turns expressions of protests, of love, of celebration into wonderful art all over D.C." The mayor said the city is working with D.C. Archives and the Smithsonian Institution on ways to preserve the history surrounding the protest.

Mayor Muriel Bowser walks down 16th Street during the 9th day of protests on 16th Street outside of the White House in Washington, DC, June 6, 2020. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

COVID-19 RESPONSE

"If there are increased cases related to the demonstrations in Washington, D.C., we know that we could expect for them to show up in two to three weeks," Bowser said.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

The mayor said the city entered Phase 1 of reopening around the same time as the protests and said they are currently monitoring the impact of reopening.

"People can make appointments for hair salons, people are not staying home. They can eat out outside at various places so all of those things will impact our experience with the virus."

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser joins other District officials as they provide an update on the Districts financial forecast in regards to the covid-19 pandemic on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Gett Expand

BIDEN RUNNING MATE

Her high profile position as leader of the nation's capital during the protests and COVID-19 response has given Mayor Bowser exposure across the country – so much so that she is rumored to be in consideration as a possible running mate for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

"Angie, you already know, I have the best job in Washington, D.C.," Bowser said with a smile when asked if she was being considered as Biden's running mate.

Angie asked again and got a more definitive answer.

"I haven't, Angie, but I know that we need a change," Bowser said. "We need to change the senate and we need to change the White House. That's what I'm going to be spending my time -- making sure that we get that word out in Washington, D.C. and I certainly will help in any way that I can."