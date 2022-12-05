Horse rescued from swimming pool at Virginia home

An 1,800 pound horse named Juliet was rescued after she fell into a swimming pool last week at a home in Frederick County, Virginia.

Authorities were called to a residence on Green Springs Road in the Winchester area Friday night around 7:45 p.m. where they found a draft horse had knocked over part of a fence around a pool and walked out onto the nylon pool cover.

Frederick County Virginia Sheriff's Office

Juliet had fallen into the deep end of the pool. The horse's owner, Tonya Quental, said her daughter held Juliet's head above water while deputies worked to cut away the cover and lead her to the shallow end where she could catch her breath.

Deputies were then able to guide the horse up the stairs and into the yard. A veterinarian advised police to dry Juliet off, feed her and keep her active.

Officials say the horse is doing well at this time.