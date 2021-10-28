Horse-drawn buggy driver killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Mary’s County, police say

The operator of a horse-drawn buggy was killed Wednesday morning after the driver of a pickup truck struck the carriage and fled the scene, police say.

The hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in the Loveville area of St. Mary’s County.

Officers say they arrived to find the buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck at the scene. The buggy operator, identified by police as 65-year-old Henry Brubacher Stauffer was the only occupant of the buggy when it was struck. Stauffer was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck fled on foot, police say. motor-vehicle driver error and alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, say investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328 or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.

Earlier this month, a husband and wife were killed when a pickup truck collided with their horse and buggy in Cumberland County, Virginia. Their eight children – whose ages range from 9-months-old to 16-years-old – were in the buggy at the time of the crash and survived. The horse in that crash had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries. Investigators say charged in this case are still pending.