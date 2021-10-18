Husband of woman killed in Virginia horse and buggy, pickup truck crash succumbs to injuries

The husband of a woman who was killed when a pickup truck collided with their horse and buggy in Cumberland County, Virginia has succumbed to his injuries, State Police said on Tuesday.

State Police also identified the couple as Barbie Esh, 38 – who was killed at the scene – and John Esh, 39, who died on Monday after being flown to VCU Medical Center Sunday evening.

Their eight children – whose ages range from 9-months-old to 16-years-old – were all transported to local medical facilities. Their injuries range from minor to serious, State Police say.

Investigators also revealed additional information about the crash – noting that the horse and buggy was traveling south on Route 45 when the pickup truck struck it from behind.

They say the pickup truck driver continued onward – but then returned to the scene shortly after.

The horse had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

State Police noted that the buggy had a "Slow Moving Vehicle" sign attached – as well as working tail lights and headlights.

The pickup truck driver has not been identified – but State Police said he is a 60-year-old man from Farmville.

They say charges are still pending.

