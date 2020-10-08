Hoops going back up in Prince George's County: Registration opens for youth sports

Prince George’s County is still reeling from the impact of the novel coronavirus – but officials are working to provide young people with some fun.

And to provide that, the county is opening up for some youth sports and other activities.

“We know that for our young people, they need activities. So we’ve done a few things. First, youth sports are very central to many of our kids. We know that especially before this pandemic started, they were active in it,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during a Thursday news conference.

Although some contact sports will remain heavily restricted, the county is now opening up registration for a number of youth sport, including baseball, softball, volleyball, lacrosse, two-on-two football and soccer.

“We know that these sports provide a lot of outlets for our kids, and for those who are looking for an opportunity, we encourage you to please sign up,” Alsobrooks said.

For those who are not inclined toward athletics, the county is offering a number of other activities – including visual arts, a club house, classes on video games design and a virtual gaming tournament, among others.

In addition, basketball hoops will be restored to some courts in the county – providing another popular activity in the county. However, the county is currently only permitting drills – not games or practices.

The county executive noted that courts will continue to be monitored in order to curb activities that aren’t safe under coronavirus guidelines.

You can register for youth sports or activities in Prince George’s County by clicking here.

