Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction

If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!

The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay.

The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and is a caisson (sparkplug) lighthouse that was built in 1902.

According to the U.S. General Services Administration, it stands in 18 feet of water with a focal plane height of 63 feet and was added to the National Register of Historic Places on December 2, 2002.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Hooper Island Lighthouse (U.S. General Services Administration)

The online auction for the lighthouse opened August 8. Investors can register to bid at RealEstateSales.gov. A $5,000 registration deposit is required.

According to the GSA, the property is subject to:

The United States Coast Guard's continued operation and maintenance as an Aid to Navigation on the lighthouse.

Historic preservation covenants of the lighthouse.

The execution of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the United States Navy. The lighthouse is located within a Navy controlled surface danger area. For safety purposes, the successful bidder will be required to enter into an MOA that governs when access is prohibited.

The starting bid is set at $15,000. The deadline to register and place a bid is September 21. Find out more information online.