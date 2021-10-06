Honor Flight celebrates female veterans with ‘Operation Her-Story’

Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has brought veterans of the nation’s wars to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials.

READ MORE: Honor Flight holds first trip since start of COVID-19 pandemic

But today, for their 98th flight, they did something unique – a mission to bring women veterans to the nation’s capital.

Dubbed "Operation Her-Story" – the mission was to bring women veterans from around the country to the District.

One of the oldest was 99-year-old World War II veteran Bette Horstman. She says she doesn’t think enough people know about women veterans.

READ MORE: Honor Flight Network to resume veteran flights to DC in August

"I don’t think so - I don’t think it’s been popularized that women really did contribute and serve the services in all of the conflicts," said Horstman.

Wednesday was a whirlwind day for the 93 women veterans. They flew from Chicago to Dulles in the morning, where they received a heroes’ welcome.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

And they’ll fly back to the Windy City tonight.

Advertisement

In the past 16 years, Honor Flight has brought more than 225,000 veterans to the nation’s capital.

