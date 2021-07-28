Honor Flight Network to resume veteran flights to DC in August

The Honor Flight Network will resume veteran flights to Washington, D.C. in August

The program had to shut down operations in March of 2020 -- a difficult decision knowing that time is precious for many of the men and women they serve.

Usually, the network is able to fly 20,000 veterans and their travel companions each year to Washington D.C. so they can enjoy the memorials to their wars and other monuments too.

All of this celebration stopped when COVID hit. many of the veterans are medically vulnerable and priority for flights is given to terminally ill and older vets.

Honor Flight Network representatives across the country have been watching the numbers and decided that it would be safe - under certain conditions - to restart the program.

Strict COVID protocols will be in place such as vaccinations being required for all vets, guardians and volunteers or they have to get a negative COVID PCR test 72 hours prior to the trip.

Anyone who would like to help a veteran take an Honor Flight can visit HonorFlight.org and either register the veteran for a flight or make a donation to help a veteran take a flight.