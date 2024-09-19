Honduran national wanted on child sex abuse charges arrested at Dulles Airport

article

A Honduran national charged with sex abuse crimes was arrested at Dulles International Airport while trying to leave the country, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says.

Officers say 43-year-old Milton Ovidio Martinez Hernandez was attempting to board a flight to Panama on Tuesday when he was stopped and taken into custody.

Martinez Hernandez was wanted in Montgomery County on two counts of second-degree sex abuse of a minor and one count of child fondling charges.

CBP officers caught Martinez Hernandez after comparing his information to law enforcement databases and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Officers noticed that Martinez Hernandez had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in NCIC and a team was sent to the departure gate to identify and detain him. CBP officers confirmed Martinez Hernandez’s identity and verified that the arrest warrant remained active.

Officers then turned Martinez Hernandez over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers.

"Any charges alleging the abuse of minors is reprehensible," said Marc Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for D.C. "Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission allows us to ensure that victims’ voices are heard by capturing allegedly dangerous fugitives before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer."