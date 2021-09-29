Death investigation underway in Prince George's County neighborhood where woman was killed last week

Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a victim was found dead in the front yard of a home Wednesday night. It happened in the same neighborhood where a woman was murdered last week.

According to police, the call for service came in at 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 29 for a shooting on the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton, Md. Upon arrival, officers found an adult victim laying on the ground outside and pronounced them dead on the scene.

On Sept. 24, officers were called to the same block of Hackberry Court around 11:35 p.m. for a domestic-related homicide. Once on scene, officers located a woman in the front yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman of Clinton.

Following an investigation, Prince George’s County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to her murder. He was identified as Tillman's boyfriend, 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland.

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

Anyone with information related to either of these cases is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that police are now referring to the incident as a death investigation, not a homicide investigation.