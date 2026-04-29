Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George’s County park
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Tuesday night in a Prince George’s County park, authorities said.
Officers responded to Oxon Run Park around 10:20 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from trauma to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
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