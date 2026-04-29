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Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George’s County park

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Published  April 29, 2026 5:35am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Oxon Run Park.
    • Officers found the woman with trauma to the upper body and she was pronounced dead.
    • Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead Tuesday night in a Prince George’s County park, authorities said.

Officers responded to Oxon Run Park around 10:20 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found the woman suffering from trauma to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

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