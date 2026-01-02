Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Montgomery County parking lot

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief A man was found dead in a parking lot in Clarksburg, Md., Friday night. The cause of death has not been released at this time, but police are investigating this as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.



Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Clarksburg Friday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way after a report of a dead body.

Upon arrival, responding officers found an adult male lying in a parking lot.

Major Crimes detectives were notified, and investigators determined that this was a homicide.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided details on the victim or the cause of death.

There is also no information at this time on a motive or any suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.