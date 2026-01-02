Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Montgomery County parking lot

Published  January 2, 2026 10:53pm EST
The Brief

    • A man was found dead in a parking lot in Clarksburg, Md., Friday night.
    • The cause of death has not been released at this time, but police are investigating this as a homicide.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

CLARKSBURG, Md. -  Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Clarksburg Friday night. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way after a report of a dead body. 

Upon arrival, responding officers found an adult male lying in a parking lot. 

Major Crimes detectives were notified, and investigators determined that this was a homicide. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided details on the victim or the cause of death. 

There is also no information at this time on a motive or any suspects. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department.

