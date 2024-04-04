Homicide investigation in Bladensburg after woman found dead in apartment
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A welfare check has prompted a homicide investigation in Prince George's County after a woman was found dead in a Bladensburg apartment building.
Officers were called to the apartment complex in the 4100 block of 53rd Place around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday where the woman was found suffering from trauma to her body.
Investigators say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Homicide investigation in Bladensburg after woman found dead in apartment