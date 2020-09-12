Homeless advocates demonstrate at home of DC DHS director

D.C. homeless advocates gathered at the home of Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger in Northwest on Saturday, calling for her resignation.

The activists told FOX 5 that they were protesting for better treatment for the District’s homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uniformed D.C. police officers could be seen standing in front of the house, which was roped off with tape.

