Home of former Virginia Governor and Senator Chuck Robb engulfed in flames

The home of former Governor and Senator Chuck Robb was engulfed in flame in McLean overnight Wednesday.

Firefighters were battling the blaze for hours, with smoke still lingering into the sky nearly ten hours before the initial call.

The home is described as a 21,000-square-foot estate with 11 bedrooms and a 40-foot indoor pool facing the river.

Responding firefighters said flames could be seen at nearly every level of the home.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.