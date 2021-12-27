Holiday shopping on the rise post-Christmas; retailers could see supply chain boom

Some shoppers say they’re finding better deals now than before the holiday with shopping reportedly up this year.

The supply chain crisis could now become a supply chain boom as retailers await delayed inventory now arriving.

That means more sales could also be arriving and stores could be scrambling to unload an influx of items.

So far, the National Retail Federation says the 2021 holiday shopping season could break records despite inflation, supply chain disruptions and COVID-19.

Sales reportedly remained strong so far this month and could see another boost in the coming weeks. That’s despite the holiday shopping season starting earlier this year.

We’re told despite the rise of the omicron variant, more people getting vaccinated combined with retailers' continual safety protocols is leading to consumers feeling they can shop safely, according to the National Retail Federation’s CEO Matthew Shay.

He also says sales this year could grow more than 11 percent compared to 2020.

Because more of the hot items you were trying to get before Christmas may be available, you may be able to get it for less now as the supply is greater and the demand is lower, leading to potentially deeper discounts.

The National Retail Federation says sales could reportedly reach $859 billion this holiday shopping season.