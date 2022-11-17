Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria.

Want more ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend? FOX 5 has you covered.

D.C.

Downtown Holiday Market

Get your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop at the 18th annual market! We're talking original artwork, jewelry, clothing, antiques, candles, homemade treats and more.

Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 | F Street NW between 7th and 9th Streets NW

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Free

More information here.

DC Holiday Lights

Enjoy the first day of the holiday lights season in D.C. as neighborhoods come together to put on a dazzling experience. Stroll down the participating corridors from Chevy Chase to DuPont Circle to Georgetown, participate in the scavenger hunt and cast your vote for the best display!

Nov. 18 through Jan. 8 | Neighborhoods throughout D.C.

Anytime! (But night is probably best)

Free

More information here.

Wine Walk 2022

Discover the best wines in the different neighborhoods of the District. Sample two wines at each location, get exclusive full-pour specials and receive a souvenir wine glass.

Nov. 19 | DC & NoVa neighborhoods

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$15 - $20

More information here.

Shoppers walk through the Downtown Holiday Market, featuring local artisans, crafters and boutiques, ahead of the Christmas holiday in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP Expand

Maryland

2022 Garden of Lights

Walk through a magical winter wonderland filled with animals, flowers and more. Explore the 50 acres of twinkling lights and colorful LED displays!

Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 | Brookside Gardens

Arrival times start at 5:30 p.m.

$10

More information here.

November 2022 Gallery Walk

Celebrate the works of Black artists from around the world, including featured artist David W.M. Cassidy.

Nov. 20 | Wellspring Manor & Spa

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Christmas Wreath Workshop

Learn from a designer as they guide you through creating a custom wreath for your front door, fireplace or window. Registration includes a wreath frame and decorations.

Nov. 20 | FSC Workshop

3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$55

More information here.

SILVER SPRING, MD - DECEMBER 6:A young visitors rushes through a tunnel of colored lights at the annual Garden of Lights display at Brookside Gardens on December, 06, 2015 in Silver Spring, MD.(Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Imag Expand

Virginia

Ice & Lights

Explore the Winter Village and try out ice skating with friends and family. Make sure to grab a hot chocolate, pizza, hot dog and more to keep you warm!

Nov. 18 through Jan. 1 | Cameron Run Regional Park

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$8 - $20

More information here.

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Join Alexandria's mayor for the annual tree lighting! Plus, enjoy holiday music and meet Santa as he rides into town on the King Street Trolley.

Nov. 19 | Alexandria Market Square

6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free

More information here.

2022 Refugees' First Thanksgiving

Gather with newcomers to the NoVa community and share a traditional American meal. Enjoy cultural dancing, games and more, and bring your favorite dish if you wish to share!

Nov. 20 | 903 South Highland Street

3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Free, but donations welcomed

More information here.