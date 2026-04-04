Hit-and-run on Route 228 in Waldorf kills motorcyclist, police seek witnesses

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The Brief A hit-and-run on Maryland Route 228 claimed the life of a White Plains man Friday evening. A 2008 Infiniti G35, reportedly with multiple male occupants, ran a red light on Route 228 and hit 64-year-old Scott Beland on his Harley-Davidson, according to preliminary investigation. After the collision, the Infiniti lost control, struck a metal guardrail and fled the scene.



A hit-and-run on Maryland Route 228 claimed the life of a White Plains man Friday evening, according to the Maryland State Police (MSP).

At 7:49 p.m. on April 3, MSP La Plata Barrack troopers, along with deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 228 (Berry Road) and Bunker Hill Road.

The MSP CRASH Team later took over the investigation due to the severity of the crash.

Preliminary investigation

Timeline:

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2008 Infiniti G35, reportedly occupied by multiple males, was traveling eastbound on Route 228 and failed to stop at a red traffic signal. At the same time, MSP reports that Scott Beland, 64, of White Plains, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and making a left turn onto Bunker Hill Road on a green left-turn signal. The Infiniti entered the intersection and collided with Beland’s motorcycle.

Following the impact, the Infiniti lost control, struck a metal guardrail in the median and then fled the scene. The vehicle later turned onto Sharpersville Road, where the occupants abandoned it and fled on foot. Beland was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the MSP.

What you can do:

Maryland State Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or can identify the occupants of the Infiniti to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or via email at justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov.

The investigation is ongoing and will be submitted to the Charles County State's Attorney’s Office for possible charges.