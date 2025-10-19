Hit-and-run crash injures 11, including children, at birthday party in Maryland

article

The Brief Eleven people, including several children, were hurt in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Bladensburg, Maryland. Police say the driver struck a group gathered outside a home for a child’s birthday party before fleeing on foot. Multiple victims, including seven children, were taken to area hospitals as the investigation continues.



A child's birthday celebration turned into a scene of chaos Saturday night after a driver plowed into a group of people gathered outside a Bladensburg home, injuring 11 and driving away from the scene, according to police.

What we know:

The Bladensburg Police Department says the crash happened around 10:14 p.m. on the 4100 block of 56th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision that left multiple people hurt.

Investigators say a vehicle traveling from the Annapolis Road area hit a crowd gathered outside a home for a child’s birthday party.

In total, 11 people were taken to local hospitals. According to police, three people were taken to Capital Regional Medical Center, one to Howard University Hospital, and seven children — ranging in age from 2 to 9 years old — were taken to Children’s National Hospital.

Police say the driver ran away from the scene on foot, and investigators are still working to determine the identity of the suspect and the cause of the collision. The Bladensburg Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from Prince George’s County Police.

Authorities said Annapolis Road remains closed between 57th Avenue and Landover Road while the investigation continues in a release around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bladensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 301-864-6080.