Historic Harry W. Nice Bridge demolition scheduled for Tuesday

The demolition of the historic Harry W. Nice Bridge is scheduled for Tuesday.

The span was opened in 1940 and connected Charles County, Maryland with King George County, Virginia. It was replaced by a new bridge in 2022.

Outdoor advocates and bicycling groups tried to stop the demolition of the old bridge by suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The advocates wanted to keep the old bridge for cyclists and pedestrians after protected lanes were scrapped from the initial plans for the new bridge.