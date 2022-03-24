Hirshhorn to feature new exhibit by artist responsible for iconic 'Infinity Mirror Rooms'

After the success of the Hirshhorn museum's 2017 exhibit Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, a new exhibit will be on display next month featuring two Infinity Mirror Rooms and three new acquisitions.

The Hirshhorn's 2017 survey of the work of artist Yayoi Kusama drew thousands of visitors and traveled to five North American art museums.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibition curator Mika Yoshitake poses its the Souls of Millions of Light Years Away at the Hirshhorn Museum February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

This new exhibition will showcase the Hirshhorn’s permanent collection of works by Kusama, including two of her Infinity Mirror Rooms—her first and one of her most recent—sculptures, including Pumpkin (2016), an early painting and photographs of the artist.

Free same-day Timed Passes will be distributed daily at the museum starting at 9:30 am throughout the run of the upcoming exhibition.

Hirshhorn Insiders members are invited to plan ahead by choosing an available date between April 1 and November 27.

For more information, click here.