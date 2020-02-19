Hilton ranks No. 1 among most desirable companies to work for, according to list

article

McLean, Va. based hotel and resort chain Hilton is ranked the nation’s top company to work for, according to Fortune’s 2020 list.

This is the second year that Hilton has topped the prestigious list.

Despite the designation, CEO Chris Nassetta told the publication, “It doesn’t matter that we’re No. 1, we’re not done.

Hilton employs 430,000 people worldwide.

They opened 470 new hotels in 2019 – and maintain more than 6,100 around the world.

Popular supermarket chain Wegmans – which has more than a half dozen stores in the DMV – is ranked No. 3 on the list.

The see the complete list, click here.

