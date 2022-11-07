Hiker rescued from Sugarloaf Mountain by police helicopter crew after medical emergency

A hiker who was experiencing a medical emergency on Sugarloaf Mountain over the weekend was rescued by a Maryland State Police helicopter crew.

Authorities say the hiker was near the summit of the mountain around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they experienced the emergency. Troopers responded by air and by ground.

The helicopter crew was lowered into place and the hiker was hoisted over 100 up. The hiker was then transported to a nearby hospital.