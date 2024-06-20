Hiker rescued after falling 30 feet into ravine at Montgomery County park

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A hiker had to be rescued after falling 30 feet down into a ravine along the Northwest Branch Trail in Montgomery County Wednesday.

Around 4 p.m. on June 19, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of 10700 Columbia Pike in Burnt Mills Park for a technical rescue.

Officials say the hiker had fallen more than two dozen feet down a rocky slope and landed by the creek’s edge.

The hiker had to be pulled out with a rope and rigging system and was evaluated by EMS as a priority 2 trauma victim.