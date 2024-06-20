Expand / Collapse search

Hiker rescued after falling 30 feet into ravine at Montgomery County park

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 20, 2024 2:11pm EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A hiker had to be rescued after falling 30 feet down into a ravine along the Northwest Branch Trail in Montgomery County Wednesday. 

Around 4 p.m. on June 19, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of 10700 Columbia Pike in Burnt Mills Park for a technical rescue. 

Officials say the hiker had fallen more than two dozen feet down a rocky slope and landed by the creek’s edge. 

The hiker had to be pulled out with a rope and rigging system and was evaluated by EMS as a priority 2 trauma victim. 

"Great job by our colleagues at MCFRS with a technical rescue along the Northwest Branch Trail / Burnt Mills East Park," Maryland-National Capital Park Police said on X