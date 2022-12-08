Highway worker struck, killed by vehicle on I-66 while checking on drivers involved in crash

A highway worker was struck and killed overnight in Fairfax County after he went to check on the drivers involved in a crash he witnessed.

Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathan W. Franzell of Culpeper, Virginia was part of a work crew set up along Interstate 66 near exit 60 Thursday morning just before 1 a.m. when he witnessed a collision involving two vehicles.

Police say Franzell left his work vehicle and rushed over to help. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The other driver fled the scene.

While Franzell was providing help, police say a vehilce drove through the work are at a high rate of speed and struck him. Franzell did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators say the striking vehicle was a 2013-2015 maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle is missing its driver's side mirror and is believed to have heavy damage to the front driver's side.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about the vehicle is asked to call Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The investigation is continuing at this time.