These world tours brought in the most money in 2023, according to Pollstar

Many musical artists were on world tours this year and, according to Pollstar, some familiar names saw theirs wind up generating the highest amounts of money.

Pollstar reported Friday that the tours that made its "2023 Worldwide Top 100 Tours" grossed $9.17 billion collectively. That figure, which spanned Nov. 17, 2022 to Nov. 15 of this year, surged 46% year-over-year, according to the music industry publication.

(L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Of the $9.17 billion earned by this year’s worldwide top-100 tours, roughly $2.61 billion came from those belonging to five highest-grossing, Pollstar’s chart showed.

Pollstar identified the following artists as running the five worldwide tours that raked in the highest amounts this year:

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift saw her "Eras Tour" produce a gross of $1.04 billion over the course of the 12-month period, marking the first instance of a billion-dollar tour, the publication estimated. In mid-October, Time’s 2023 " Person of the Year " also put out a concert movie of the tour, with IMDb’s Box Office Mojo reporting it has sold nearly $249.6 million worth of tickets to date.

2. Beyoncé

Beyoncé, at $579.8 million, came in second out of worldwide tours with "Renaissance," with 56 shows in 39 cities contributing to it reaching that gross, Pollstar said. The singer, who also recently ranked No. 2 on StubHub’s list of "Top In-Demand Global Touring Artist" in 2023, made the "Renaissance" album and its songs like "Cuff it" and "Break My Soul" available to fans back in July 2022.

3. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

(L-R) Nils Lofgren, Jake Clemons, Soozie Tyrell and Bruce Springsteen of the E Street Band perform at MetLife Stadium on August 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Pollstar pegged the amount that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s tour earned at nearly $379.5 million. People have picked up more than 150 million of Springsteen’s various albums over the years, according to reports.

4. Coldplay

FILE - Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Optus Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Coldplay, the British band whose world tour saw nearly $325.5 million in gross, played in 17 different cities during the time frame, performing 50 concerts, the publication said.

5. Harry Styles

Harry Styles, who used to belong to boyband One Direction, received the No. 5 position on Pollstar’s list of top world tours of 2023. His "Love on Tour" generated $290.5 million in 2023, per the chart. The singer has put out three full albums to date – "Harry Styles," "Fine Line" and "Harry’s House," the last of which won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

