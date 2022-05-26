High schooler arrested for bringing ghost gun parts to Prince George's County school

A Fairmount Heights High School student has been arrested for bringing parts of a ghost gun onto school property, the Prince George’s County Police Department says.

PGPD was called to the school on Thursday around noon in the 6500 block of Columbia Park Road in Landover for the report of a student with a gun.

A letter from Fairmont Heights High School Principal Lonice Priester mentioned that the school was placed on lockdown at 11:35 a.m. and remained on high alert for nearly two hours. During the lockdown, all students remained in their classrooms while instruction continued.

Officers immediately began a search of the school and did recover parts of a ghost gun in a classroom. The student who brought the parts to school was identified and taken into custody. The investigation continues.

"As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority. Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly," said Chief Malik Aziz.

In the wake of the Texas shooting, the PGPD has increased patrols at county schools. PGPD encourages anyone who sees anything suspicious or learns of any potential threat at a school to notify police.