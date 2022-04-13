Charles Co. high school student treated for eating candy edibles possibly laced with THC
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A senior at Thomas Stone High School had to be treated for ingesting edibles suspected of containing THC Wednesday, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
A school resource officer and school personnel were made aware of the incident when the student got sick around 1 p.m. The senior was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed the student may have received the edibles from a person they knew and was aware the edibles contained THC.
A photo of the edibles is below, so parents can observe what edibles may look like – they come in many shapes and sizes and often look like gummies and other candy.
