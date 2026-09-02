High school crossing guards reinstated in Fairfax County after student struck by car

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The Brief High school crossing guards were reinstated in Fairfax County. The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the budget after a student was struck by a car outside a school. The initial decision to eliminate the crossing guards was to save the county nearly $2 million.



High school crossing guards were back in Fairfax County on Wednesday, a day after a student was struck by a car outside a school.

What we know:

The county's Board of Supervisors approved the funding for the crossing guards during a regularly scheduled budget committee meeting Tuesday. The county initially eliminated the program as part of budget cuts to save $1.9 million.

Crossing guards remained at elementary and middle schools.

READ MORE | Fairfax County crossing guard cuts prompt safety concerns as students return to school

The data used to cut the budget was based on student behavior, rather than traffic patterns.

Both parents and school officials raised safety concerns about the cuts as students returned to class.

One parent and long-time Reston resident said Tuesday's accident, in which a 16-year-old student was struck by a car during drop off at South Lakes High School, was 100% preventable.

"I have very strong thoughts on why they shouldn't have pulled them in the first place," said David Michaelson. "There's been zero incidents and accidents on this stretch of roadway in the last 21 years during the pick-up and drop-off times at South Lakes Drive and Seahawks Drive, until yesterday."

READ MORE | Teen hospitalized after being struck walking to school in Fairfax County

Officials said the student is recovering at a hospital and the driver is facing charges.

Crossing guards reinstated

Since then, crossing guards have been reinstated at the following high schools:

Annandale

South Lakes

Edison

West Springfield

Centreville

West Potomac

McLean

Oakton

South County

Chantilly

"I'm happy to see this. I think all the children were in grave danger when we had no crossing guard for several days," said mother, Kristi Hampton.

County leaders said this is a temporary fix as they and law enforcement work to review which high schools need crossing guards based on high-risk intersections.