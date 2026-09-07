3 killed in fiery crash involving oxygen truck on I-66 Express Lanes in Fairfax

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The Brief Three people died Sunday afternoon in Fairfax after their Honda Pilot rear-ended a stopped truck hauling oxygen tanks on the westbound I-66 Express Lanes and caught fire. State police charged the drivers of the stopped truck and a third vehicle with reckless driving. The crash shut down the Express Lanes for nearly seven hours.



Three people are dead following a fiery collision on the Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Fairfax County late Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators say a Honda Pilot slammed into the back of a truck hauling oxygen tanks that had come to a stop in the right travel lane on the westbound I-66 Express Lanes around 4:10 p.m.

The impact caused the Honda to catch fire. All three occupants inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Authorities indicate that a third vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner, was also involved leading up to the collision.

State police charged both the driver of the Toyota and the driver of the stopped oxygen truck with reckless driving.

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased victims have yet to be released.

Local perspective:

The crash shut down the westbound Express Lanes for nearly seven hours as emergency crews cleared the wreckage and police conducted their preliminary investigation. The roadway officially reopened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.