Alexandria uses goats to clear invasive plants on steep slopes at All Veterans Park

The Brief Alexandria is launching a five-to-10-day pilot program using goats to clear invasive plants at All Veterans Park. City officials say using livestock is safer and more cost-effective than sending human crews with heavy equipment onto steep or rocky terrain. Visitors are instructed not to enter the electric-fenced area, feed or pet the goats, or bring unleashed or reactive dogs near the grazing zone.



The City of Alexandria is bringing in goats for a pilot program aimed at clearing invasive plant species from hard-to-reach park areas.

Why goats are being used

What we know:

Alexandria's Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities is deploying the grazing livestock at All Veterans Park as part of a five-to-10-day pilot project.

The goats will target invasive plants growing along the park's steep slopes. City officials say using livestock is more cost-effective than sending human crews with heavy equipment onto steep or rocky terrain, which can pose safety risks for workers.

The city says the method offers an environmentally friendly way to eliminate invasive weeds and support a healthier habitat for native plants. Once the goats finish eating the leafy greens, human crews will step in to remove the remaining stems and roots.

What visitors need to know

Big picture view:

The goats will remain on site throughout the pilot program, kept in a grazing area secured by an electric fence that will be inspected daily. Handlers will remain on site to care for the livestock.

City officials are asking park visitors not to enter the fenced grazing area and not to feed or pet the animals.

Dog owners are instructed to keep all pets on leashes and maintain distance from the grazing area, particularly if they have reactive dogs.

Local resident John Daley welcomed the new initiative. "I think it's a great initiative ... fun to see them out there doing it," Daley said.