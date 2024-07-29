High-profile Virginia prosecutor charged with DUI and breath test refusal

article

Loudoun County's Deputy Commonwealth’s attorney was charged this past weekend with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a breath test, according to authorities in Prince William County.

Matthew B. Lowery, a key figure in the Commonwealth’s Attorney's office, now faces serious legal consequences following the incident. The specific circumstances leading to the charges have not been disclosed.

The Loudoun County Department of Human Resources stated, "We are abiding by Loudoun County Department of Human Resources protocols and will not be making any further statements on this matter."