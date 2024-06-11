HFStival 2024 lineup announced

The legendary HFStival is back, and the 2024 lineup has been announced!

Here are the music groups scheduled to hit the stage this September:

- Garbage

- Incubus

- Bush

- Violent Femmes

- The Postal Service

- Death Cab For Cutie

- Jimmy Eat World

- Girl Talk

- Tonic

- Filter

- Lit

Here’s the info from the post from the 9:30 Club:

"It’s baaaaaaaack!!! That’s right, the legendary HFStival is returning to DC for one day only this September.

We’re super stoked to announce a stacked lineup of HFStival faves, like Garbage, Incubus, Bush, and Violent Femmes, and a few of our faves who we always thought should’ve played the festival, like The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Jimmy Eat World, plus activities, vendors, and maybe even a few familiar faces/voices to round out a full day of alt-rock ridiculousness.

Whether you’re a veteran HFStival-goer or you’ve only heard the epic tales of the fabled fest, this is your chance to be a part of the concert event of the year at Nationals Park on September 21.

These tickets will be in high demand, so to keep things fair for fans and to keep tickets out of scalpers’ hands, we’re utilizing Ticketmaster Request for this event. Request your tickets now at the link in our bio!"

