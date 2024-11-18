‘He’s already in Heaven’: Chantilly community mourns 3-year-old killed by truck

A memorial in a Chantilly neighborhood is growing in memory of a 3-year-old boy who was hit by a truck over the weekend.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Fairfax County officers responded to the 14500 block of Trans World Avenue in Chantilly because of a crash.

Preliminary information has found the 3-year-old, identified by family as ‘Hugo’, was riding a tricycle on a driveway when he crossed into the street.

According to police, the driver of a 2012 Ford F-450 hit the child. The driver was traveling at a "low rate of speed," police said Monday.

The driver stayed at the scene, where Hugo was pronounced dead Saturday.

The little boy’s family told FOX 5 Monday, they had only been in the country for a few months after moving from Honduras.

David Mendez lives in the neighborhood and stopped by the neighborhood memorial for the little boy to pray for his family.

"The kid, you know? He’s an angel already. He’s already in Heaven. He’s with God. The hard part is his brothers, mother, and dad," Mendez said.

Though he did not know the family personally before the crash, Mendez said he understands the family’s pain. Mendez said his son was 19 years old when he died in a car wreck.

"In a couple weeks, my wife and I…two years ago…we also lost our younger son. It’s very hard. It’s very hard, but there is Jesus. He’s with us," he said. "According to Jesus’s scripture, we’re all family, you know? We all got to be there for each other. He chose us on his word and the bible, which is Jesus talking to us."

Mendez said he heard about what happened through his church and immediately came as a showing of his support once he realized it happened in his own neighborhood.

Others who stopped by the memorial Monday included Diana Hernandez of Herndon. Hernandez’s son is about the same age as Hugo.

"I feel so bad, because…I can’t imagine it, my love, my baby," she said. "So sad, because it’s just a kid. Oh, my God."

Police said Monday, that alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

At this time, police told FOX 5 they do not plan to file charges against the driver.

FCPD’s Chaplain Unit and additional officers will continue to provide support and an increased presence in the affected community.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of the family.