Herndon woman dies days after crash in Fairfax County

Authorities say a woman died several days after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed in Reston.

The crash was reported August 11 along northbound Dranesville Road near Shallow Ford Road in Fairfax County.

Police say 70-year-old Flavia Caero drove off the roadway and into a retaining wall. She was taken to the hospital where she died three days later.

Investigators do not believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Caero’s death is the tenth fatal crash on Fairfax County roadways this year.