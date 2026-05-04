Herndon moves to block downtown casino plan amid legal fight

The Brief A proposed downtown casino in Herndon has been effectively halted after the Planning Commission advanced a resolution to block future casino development. The decision follows months of debate over a proposal from real estate firm Comstock, which had sought to build a casino in downtown Herndon. The dispute is now expected to move into legal negotiations between the two sides.



A proposed downtown casino in Herndon has been effectively halted after the Planning Commission advanced a resolution to block future casino development, setting up a possible legal fight with the developer.

The decision follows months of debate over a proposal from real estate firm Comstock, which had sought to build a casino on a prime parcel of land in downtown Herndon.

What they're saying:

Town leaders say the project has sparked strong opposition from residents concerned about the impact on the community’s character.

Mayor Kevin LeBlanc said officials were responding directly to public input, noting that many residents do not see a casino as a fit for the downtown area.

Instead, he pointed to alternative redevelopment ideas during Monday's meeting, such as an arts center, performance venues and expanded retail designed to activate the nearby Washington & Old Dominion Trail corridor.

While the Planning Commission’s action signals strong local resistance, the legal status of the land remains unresolved. Comstock still holds the deed to the property, and town officials have suggested Herndon could attempt to reclaim it if the proposed use is deemed incompatible with local planning goals.

What's next:

The dispute is now expected to move into legal negotiations between the two sides.

Local officials said Monday that the next phase for downtown Herndon will focus on reimagining the area without a casino, though the outcome of the legal dispute with Comstock could shape what redevelopment is ultimately possible.