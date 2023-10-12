Herndon man arrested after randomly shooting into neighbor's homes, police say

Fairfax County police arrested and charged a man who they say was shooting into his neighbor's homes — seemingly at random — in a Herndon neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 13000 block of Ashnut Lane for a report of gunshots around 11:05 p.m. where they found the back of three townhomes had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators spoke to the homeowners and learned that all three homes were occupied at the time but thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Nevertheless, residents were shocked and confused to hear shots ring out in their normally quiet neighborhood.

"We heard about five gunshots and immediately got down on the ground because it was close to our back window and called 911 right away. The operator was getting other calls about gunshots in the area, so we were just hanging tight. A few minutes later, there were maybe six more shots fired," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told FOX 5.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police began a search of the area and found multiple cartridge cases on the back deck of a home. SWAT officers responded and executed a search warrant on the home where they found Sangram Singh Grewal, 26.

Grewal was taken into custody. He has been charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

During a search of the home, police found two firearms, several magazines and ammunition.

The neighbors told FOX 5 that the damage to their homes pales in comparison to some of the emotional aftermath they have had to process.

"I’m still…it’s just surreal, that’s all. You know? It’s just…I’m grateful. That’s all I can say. That no one got hurt and they found the guy," neighbor Andrew Murphy said.

But the biggest question they have is: why?

Detectives are continuing to investigate but a motive behind the shootings has not been released at this time.

Grewal is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.