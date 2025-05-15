Herndon introduces new tool to help with parking complaints

The Brief Last year, Herndon got around 500 parking-related complaints. On Wednesday, they rolled out a new system to streamline complaints. Chief says they won’t write tickets for absolutely everyone, but some parking violations create safety issues.



Herndon’s Police Chief Steven Pihonak tells FOX 5 most of the 500 complaints they received in the last year are in residential areas.

The most common issues are calls for expired registrations, people who are not adhering to signs, or not following the city code of parking at least five feet away from driveways or 20 feet away from intersections.

"Some of these parking issues are safety concerns. Nothing worse than pulling out of your driveway in the morning and cars are butted up against your driveway and you can’t safely pull out and there are school kids walking back and forth. We take that very seriously," Pihonak tells FOX 5.

FOX 5 visited one Herndon neighborhood where residents say streets are filled with cars, particularly on weekends.

A NEW TOOL:

Before Wednesday, residents would file a complaint by calling dispatch and then having that information relayed to an officer.

Now, residents can go online and file a complaint that will go directly to a parking enforcement officer.

A desktop version was rolled out Wednesday morning, and by Wednesday afternoon, people could also submit complaints on the town’s official smartphone app.

MIXED REACTIONS ON USE:

Some residents told Fox 5 they’d file complaints. Other’s say they wouldn’t bother, either because they think it’s not worth the time, or they’d be wary of sending a complaint about their neighbor.

John Mosesso lives in Fairfax County and says he’d prefer to not involve police if he could speak directly with the neighbor

"If it was a recurring issue and that was the best resolution, it’s a simple form just to put in the specifics and stuff like that. It could be an option," Mosesso said.

Andy Tran also lives in Fairfax County and says he wouldn’t bother: "I would just move, and find another spot."

Chief Pihonak says if neighbors can cordially and peacefully resolve any issues, that’s always good by him.

"If you’re in that neighborhood and someone’s constantly parking right up against your driveway, if you have a good relationship with the neighbor, we’d love it if someone just went up and talked to them. That might be great. But sometimes that doesn’t exist, and so that’s what the police are here for. If they want to write in, give us the information, we’re happy to deal with it," Pihonak said.