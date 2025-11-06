Herndon house fire leaves 2 dead; neighbors tried to help with garden hose

The Brief Two adults found dead after house fire in Herndon. Crews responded to blaze on Shellbark Place early Thursday. Cause of fire remains under investigation, officials say.



FOX 5 has confirmed that two adults were found dead following a house fire in Herndon.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say the fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of Shellbark Place. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says that while conducting search operations, two people were found deceased inside.

Firefighters described the conditions inside the home as cluttered. Neighbors reportedly knocked on the home's door after spotting smoke. When they could not reach the residents inside, 911 was called and a garden hose was used to try to extinguish the blaze until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters have placed the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

