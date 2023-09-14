H Street Festival returns to DC this weekend: Here's your weekend guide to events in the DC area

The annual "Battle for the Real HU" and H Street Festival are just two of the many events taking place this weekend in the D.C. area. Here's how you can grab your tickets.

H Street Festival:

One of D.C.’s "best kept secret" is heading to the city this weekend. The annual H Street Festival spans 11 blocks and features music, dance, fashion, and shopping. 150,000 participants are expected to attend the free event. Come out and enjoy a Saturday of fun on September 16 with the family.

Oktoberfest:

This weekend kicks off the beginning of the largest folk festival in the world, Oktoberfest. The folk festival highlights the Bavarian way of life, that embodies a sense of home and the hospitality of the people of Munich. Oktoberfest spans from September 16th to October 3rd.

Gogo Comedy Jam:

The Gogo Comedy Jam is heading to The Boro Tysons, located on Broad Street in Tysons, V.a. this weekend for a day filled with laughter and fun. Grab a friend and get ready to enjoy a memorable evening this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

National Dance Day:

The Kennedy Center will be celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary this weekend as part of National Dance Day. This is day event that is family-friendly and will include dance performances and classes along with a number of activities.

Truth and Service Classic Football Game:

The Audi Field will be hosting the third annual "Truth and Service Classic" college football game between the home team Howard University and visiting team Hampton University this Saturday. This long-standing rivalry between two of the nation's top historically Black colleges stretches back to 1908 and is best known as the "Battle for the Real HU."