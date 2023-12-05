Here’s where you can donate or find assistance in the DC region this holiday season
WASHINGTON - The holiday season is a time for giving – and receiving.
Here are places in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia where you can donate holiday gifts to those in need, or find assistance for yourself and the ones you love.
DONATE TO THOSE IN NEED
Sponsor a child in the D.C. metro area and help families who are struggling financially.
Children's National Hospital Foundation
Bring patients and families hope, healing and holiday magic!
Bag and distribute food, sort and arrange clothing donations, or help in a number of other ways this holiday season.
Volunteer with SOME this holiday season during one of their many holiday drives!
DC Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Toy and gift drives for families navigating the holidays while experiencing domestic violence.
Holiday Sharing 2023 Alexandria
Fulfilling wish lists for families, foster children, and seniors/disabled adults in need!
Montgomery County's Holiday Giving Project
Make the holidays brighter for those in need by donating gift cards, food, funds, and other items!
Kids In Need During The Holidays (KINDH)
Help low-income families during the holiday season in Montgomery County, MD, and Fairfax, Prince William, and Loundon County, VA.
Donate, volunteer, or organize a toy drive for children and their families in Northern Virginia!
Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless Holiday Giving 2023
Donate meals and funds to those in need in Montgomery County.
REACH OUT TO THESE ORGANIZATIONS IF YOU NEED HELP
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
Washington DC Catholic Charities assistance
Holiday baskets, emergency food and clothing assistance.
Emergency food assistance for neighbors in need over the holidays.
The Arc Central Chesapeake Region
Register for the Arc’s Holiday Giving program in Maryland