Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about canceling a summer beach trip

With stay-at-home orders still in effect banning leisure travel, many people in the DMV are inquiring about canceling summer beach rentals, but will you get a refund?

Attorneys general in Maryland and Delaware say it largely depends on what's in the contract or lease you signed, and there aren't any executive orders in the states that say such refunds are required by law due to the pandemic.

Most people who booked through a major vacation rental website or hotel chain will likely be able to get a refund or credit for a future booking.

Airbnb's policy says rentals booked before March 14 between March 14 and June 15 will be eligible for refunds. The website Vrbo.com says it is also encouraging owners to offer refunds or flexible credits for cancellations related to COVID-19, but it is not guaranteed.

Renters should also take advantage of travel insurance if they have it or check with their credit card companies to see if they are eligible for a refund.

Maryland's attorney general's office says people unsatisfied with their refund request can file a complaint with the attorney general's office or seek a private attorney to explore legal options.

