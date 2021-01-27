Here's how you can meet National Zoo's giant panda cub - virtually

For the first time, the National Zoo is offering an up-close-and-personal look at its newest addition to the family, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji.

The zoo is hosting a free livestream event Wednesday from inside the Giant Panda Habitat, but only from 1:00 to 1:15 p.m.

The event will include a live look at Xiao Qu Ji walking, climbing and exploring his indoor habitat. It will also show viewers how the Panda Cams are operated, give a virtual tour of the panda house and answer commonly asked questions.

Xiao Qi Ji and Mei Xiang (Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the zoo's event page, or tune in via the zoo’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

A video recording of the livestream event will also be available post-broadcast.