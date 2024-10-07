Here’s how much money is needed to be considered middle class in Maryland

article

How much money does it take for a household to be considered middle-class? A new study shows that the bar is pretty high if you live in Maryland.

GOBankingRates found that Marylanders required the most money – a median household income of $98,461 – to be considered middle class.

The personal finance site analyzed data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, then found the middle-class income for every state.

The company followed the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income — "two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income."

According to the data, the middle-class household income averages across the U.S. ranged between $52,000 and $98,500 in 2024.

But the study also found that the income levels required to be considered middle-class varied significantly depending on where a person lived.

Other states that topped the list included New Jersey, Massachusetts, Hawaii, California, New Hampshire, Washington and Connecticut.

In contrast, it cost $52,985 to be considered a middle-class household in Mississippi. The bottom also included West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Alabama.

Inflation has surged in the past few years, peaking at 9% in June 2022. That means some families who were middle class in 2020 may no longer be in that category.

According to an annual survey from financial investment firm Charles Schwab , Americans think it takes a net worth of $2.5 million on average to be considered wealthy, up slightly from 2023 when it was $2.2 million.