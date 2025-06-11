Here's how much it costs to live comfortably in Virginia, Maryland

If you’re living in Virginia or Maryland and feeling the squeeze on your wallet, you’re not alone. A new 2025 study from SmartAsset reveals that both states are among the top 10 in the nation where residents need the highest salaries to live comfortably—a reflection of the region’s rising costs and high expectations for quality of life.

By the numbers:

The SmartAsset analysis, which uses the popular 50/30/20 budget rule (allocating 50% of income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to savings or debt), found that the salary needed to live comfortably has jumped significantly across the country. On average, a single adult now needs about $5,844 more than last year to maintain a sustainable budget, while a family of four needs an extra $9,360.

In 2025, here’s what it takes to live comfortably in our region:

Maryland:

Single adult: $108,867

Family of four: $259,168

Virginia:

Single adult: $106,704

Family of four: $241,696

Both states saw notable year-over-year increases, with Maryland’s required salary for singles rising by 5.78% and Virginia’s by 6.74%. For families of four, the increase was 8.23% in Maryland and 2.76% in Virginia.

Why you should care:

The DMV region’s high salaries are driven by a combination of expensive housing, transportation, healthcare and other essentials. Proximity to Washington, D.C., and a robust job market—especially in government, tech and healthcare—pushes wages higher, but so do the costs of living.

SmartAsset’s data, drawn from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, reflects these realities. Even as wages rise, so too do the costs of everyday life, making it harder for residents to get ahead or save for the future.

Maryland and Virginia aren’t alone at the top. Hawaii, Massachusetts, California, New York, Washington and New Jersey rank before Maryland and Virginia in cost of living, also requiring six-figure incomes for singles to live comfortably. Hawaii tops the list with a whopping $123,467.20 income needed for a single adult to live comfortably, with Massachusetts not far behind with an income of $120,140.80.

Big picture view:

The study defines "living comfortably" as being able to cover not just basic needs like housing and groceries, but also having enough for hobbies, vacations, retirement savings, education funds and the occasional emergency. In other words, it’s not just about survival—it’s about having a little breathing room.

As the cost of living continues to climb, residents in Virginia and Maryland must earn more than ever just to keep up. For policymakers, employers, and families alike, these numbers are a wake-up call: in the DMV, comfort comes at a premium.