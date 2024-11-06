Here's how Maryland voted by county for the 2024 Election
BETHESDA, Md. - While Donald Trump has been named the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris was projected to win Maryland's 10 electoral votes Tuesday.
Here's a county by county look at election results across Maryland.
Jump to your county: ANNE ARUNDEL | BALTIMORE | BALTIMORE CITY | CARROLL | CHARLES | FREDERICK | HOWARD | MONTGOMERY | PRINCE GEORGE'S | ST. MARY'S
You can find all Maryland 2024 election results here.