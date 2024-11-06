Here's how Maryland voted by county for the 2024 Election

While Donald Trump has been named the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris was projected to win Maryland's 10 electoral votes Tuesday.

Here's a county by county look at election results across Maryland.

