Here's how Maryland voted by county for the 2024 Election

By
Published  November 6, 2024 11:41am EST
Election Results
BETHESDA, Md. - While Donald Trump has been named the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris was projected to win Maryland's 10 electoral votes Tuesday. 

Here's a county by county look at election results across Maryland. 

Jump to your county: ANNE ARUNDEL | BALTIMORE | BALTIMORE CITY | CARROLL | CHARLES | FREDERICK | HOWARD | MONTGOMERY | PRINCE GEORGE'S | ST. MARY'S 

You can find all Maryland 2024 election results here.

Anne Arundel County Election Results

Baltimore County Election Results

Baltimore City Election Results

Carroll County Election Results

Charles County Election Results

Frederick County Election Results

Howard County Election Results

Montgomery County Election Results

Prince George's County Election Results

St. Mary's County Election Results

Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.