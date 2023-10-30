Help name Anne Arundel County’s new fireboats

Anne Arundel County residents and students are being invited to enter a name for the fire department’s new fireboats.

The fire department and Metal Shark Boats in Louisiana are building two 50-foot Defiant NXT Model Fireboats to assist in maritime emergencies, said Captain Jenny Macallair.

The boats will be ready for the fleet in 2024, but the naming starts now. One boat will be named by a member of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the other by a resident, Macallair said.

Fire Chief Trisha Wolford said that getting the community involved in the naming process means the fireboats will be more meaningful to the people they serve.

Macallair said the deadline to submit a name is Nov. 30, 2023, and once the top names are compiled, county members can vote for their favorite on social media.

The official names will be revealed at the spring and summer christenings next year, said Macallair.

