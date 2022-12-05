Help FOX 5 and Hyundai Stuff A Santa Fe with toys for children with cancer

You can help FOX 5 and Hyundai Stuff A Santa Fe for children in the hospital this giving season!

From now until Dec. 20, stop by any local Hyundai dealer to drop off new and unwrapped toys.

All donations benefit children being treated at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center within MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Washington, D.C. area Hyundai dealers will match up to $10,000!

Show your support and help children in need!