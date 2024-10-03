Helene’s fast rising flood surge leaves neighbors standing in chest-deep brown water inside home

Flooding triggered by Hurricane Helene left a group of North Carolina neighbors standing in chest-deep water.

The footage was captured by David Rhode last Friday in Hendersonville just south of Asheville. The video shows the group standing in brown water while furniture and other items from the home float around. The neighbors are also seen helping pets stay afloat.

Rhode told Storyful the water rose in a matter of minutes. Parts of North Carolina received about four months’ worth of rain in three days as Helene swept through the region.

Rescuers are still searching for people unaccounted for following the storm. The death toll from Helene has surpassed 180 across six states.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding triggered by Hurricane Helene left a group of North Carolina neighbors standing in chest-deep water. (Credit: David Rhode via Storyful)




